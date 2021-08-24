2021 August 24 13:23

World’s largest floating wind farm built to ABS Class

Installation of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farm, the ABS-Classed Kincardine Offshore Wind has been completed, according to ABS's release.

The 48MW project, approximately 15km off the southeast coast of Aberdeenshire, at water depths ranging between 60m to 80m, is expected to generate up to 218GWh of clean electricity a year, which will be enough to power approximately 55,000 Scottish households.

ABS Class services to the facility include verifying full compliance with the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Floating Offshore Wind Turbines, and cover all phases of the project including design, fabrication, transport and service inspections. As well as being constructed to ABS Class, each of the five floating turbines is flagged with the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI). ABS worked closely with the RMI to determine applicable IMO requirements and performed reviews as the RMI’s Recognized Organization.

The Kincardine floating offshore wind farm is being developed by Kincardine Offshore Wind, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pilot Offshore Renewables (POR). Cobra Wind, a subsidiary of ACS Group, is responsible for the engineering, design, supply, construction, and commissioning of the Kincardine floating wind farm.

As part of its commitment to the industry, ABS has produced two highly detailed reports into the U.S. offshore wind sector this year.