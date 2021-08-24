2021 August 24 12:51

Kalmar and DP World reinforce relationship with order for 81 terminal tractors for Jeddah South Container Terminal

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has secured an order from DP World to supply 81 Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors for its South Container Terminal (SCT) in Jeddah Islamic Port, Saudi Arabia. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q2 quarter order intake with delivery scheduled for Q2 of 2022, according to the company's release.

Jeddah Islamic Port is the largest port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a major trade hub, connecting the east-west trade routes. Global trade enabler DP World was awarded a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession in 2019 by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port. As the leading enabler of smarter trade around the world, DP World is committed to making a better future that supports economic growth and business development, and raises the standard of living for communities. DP World Jeddah’s operations are aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 of transformation, and will further assist the ease of doing business in the ports and logistics sector by introducing advanced technologies. In addition to Kalmar terminal tractors, the current equipment fleet at SCT includes Kalmar reachstackers and empty container handlers.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.

About DP World

DP World is the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. DP World delivers these services through an interconnected global network of 181 business units in 64 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.



