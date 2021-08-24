  The version for the print
    Petrolesport tranships the new high-speed Sapsan train from vessel to rail for the first time

    The other 12 new high-speed trains are also planned to be transhipped through Petrolesport terminal

    Petrolesport terminal (“PLP”, a Global Ports group company) organised a transhipment of railcars of the new high-speed Sapsan trains on 9 August 2021, the first time these trains have been transhipped in the Big Port of St. Petersburg. According to the Global Ports’ press release, sSpecial technology was used to handle the complex project cargo, which made it possible to promptly reload the ten railcars from the sea vessel to the railroad track.

    The new Sapsan is the first from a new lot of 13 high-speed trains manufactured by Siemens Mobility for Russian Railways. The train arrived at Petrolesport on 9 August 2021 from the German port of Lübeck by the regular service of the Transfennica ro-ro shipping line. After unloading from the vessel, the ten railcars were rolled onto the railway track and mechanically coupled into a single train directly in the port.

    From Petrolesport, the new Sapsan train will go to the Metallostroy depot, where the railway service will carry out commissioning and a series of tests before launching the trains on the route. The other 12 new high-speed trains are also planned to be transhipped through Petrolesport terminal. The commissioning of this new lot of trains will almost double the Sapsan fleet in Russia to 29 trains.

    Petrolesport (PLP, part of Global Ports Group), one of the leading stevedoring companies in the Northwest Russia, is located in the Big Port of Saint Petersburg. PLP comprises container, automobiles, RO-RO, dry bulk and general cargo terminals.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container volumes.

    Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

    Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holding companies in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global terminal network of 74 ports and 117 inland services facilities, giving the company a global presence in 58 countries. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

