2021 August 24 10:50

Equinor extends the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced that Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for anchor handling vessel Normand Ferking with 1 more year to November 2022, according to the company's release.

Equinor has the option to extend the contract with further 2 x 1 years.

Normand Ferking has been on contract with Equinor since 2007 and will continue to support their activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.