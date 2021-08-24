2021 August 24 10:40

St Petersburg to host TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum on September 21-24

From 21 to 24 September, St Petersburg will host the TRANSTEC 16th International Transport Corridors Forum. The Forum is organised with the aim of creating favourable conditions for the scientific, technological and socio-economic development of regions interested in developing and increasing the efficiency of the use of international transport corridors passing through the Russian Federation and forming an integral part of the country's transport system.

The Forum has been held in St Petersburg since 1994. Representatives of public authorities, professional associations, research centres and transport and industrial enterprises traditionally attend. According to Russia’s Ministry of Transport, over the years, TRANSTEC "has established itself as a popular professional platform for regular support of international B2B and expert dialogue in the interests of developing practical cooperation".

In 2021, the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organisation Directorate of International Transport Corridors (ANO DITC) will co-organise TRANSTEC. The Russian Ministry of Transport, together with ANO DITC, provide official support to the Forum and are included in its programme committee to provide an up-to-date agenda for the business programme.

This year, the Forum's theme has expanded significantly: it includes issues surrounding the development of railway and road infrastructure, inland waterways, as well as digitalisation in transport. This is due to modern trends and the need to introduce innovations, modern logistics and management schemes, the formation of large multimodal hubs, and the creation of reliable transport links. A broad discussion of topical issues contributes to the development of the most effective measures to overcome existing problems and helps form plans to develop Russia’s transport system.

Key themes of TRANSTEC 2021

Trends in the development of the transit and transport potential of the Russian Federation in connection with changes in international cargo flows

Russia in the system of international transport corridors: international cooperation in the Eurasian zone

Implementation of federal and regional programmes to develop arterial transport infrastructure

Connecting projects and increasing the capacity of the logistics chain

The TRANSTEC Forum traditionally includes a conference and exhibition element.

Forum website: https://www.en.transtecforum.com/