2021 August 23 17:59

Throughput of port Primorsk in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y

The port’s throughput decrease has slowed down

In January-July 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 30,223,600 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 7% to 20,005,600 tonnes, handling of oil products remained flat at 10,217,900 tonnes of oil products.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).