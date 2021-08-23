2021 August 23 16:16

Gasum wins framework agreement with the Finnish Government for maritime LNG supply

The energy company Gasum has won the framework agreement in a competitive tendering process organized by the Finnish government central purchasing body, Hansel Ltd., according to the company's release. Gasum will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG), to the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the Finnish Border Guard for 2021-2022 as set forth in the framework agreement. The framework agreement has two years additional option. LNG as a marine fuel meets the current as well as future emission limits.



LNG is the cleanest shipping fuel and meets the current and future requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the EU. A switch to LNG helps fully eliminate sulfur oxide and particulate emissions and cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by 85%. LNG use reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 21% on a well to wake basis. LNG will play a major role in the future in the Baltic Sea region's maritime and heavy-duty road transport.



The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport.

The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. Together with its partners, Gasum promotes development towards a carbon-neutral future on land and at sea. The Gasum Group has 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The company’s revenue totaled €1,128 million in 2019. Gasum is owned by the State of Finland.