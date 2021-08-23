2021 August 23 16:00

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 23,097 pmt as of August 20

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between August 16 and August 20 fell week-on-week by RUB 665



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between August 16 and August 20 fell week-on-week by RUB 665 and totaled RUB 23,097 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 640 to RUB 22,210 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,053 to RUB 21,090 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 792 to RUB 20,992 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,200 to RUB 25,650 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 90 to RUB 25,567 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 50 to RUB 32,680 pmt.