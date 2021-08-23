2021 August 23 14:52

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 7M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-July 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 61,510,300 tonnes of cargo, up 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 13% to 28,517,900 tonnes including 24,432,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 8% to 31,554,000 tonnes including 12,410,700 tonnes of crude oil (-20%) and 18,772,600 tonnes of oil products (+4%).

Handling of general cargo rose by 19% to 529,500 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries fell by 9% to 586,300 tonnes.



The port’s container throughput fell by 45% to 17,114 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput thou t, 2019 Throughput thou t, 2020 Throughput thou t, 2021 2021 vs 2020