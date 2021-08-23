-
2021 August 23 14:52
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 7M’2021 climbed by 1% Y-o-Y
Container turnover is decreasing while coal handling is growing
In January-July 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 61,510,300 tonnes of cargo, up 1%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 13% to 28,517,900 tonnes including 24,432,100 tonnes of coal and coke (+22%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 8% to 31,554,000 tonnes including 12,410,700 tonnes of crude oil (-20%) and 18,772,600 tonnes of oil products (+4%).
Handling of general cargo rose by 19% to 529,500 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries fell by 9% to 586,300 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 45% to 17,114 TEUs.
In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
62,040.1
61,201.4
61,510.3
101%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
24,016.2
25,200.0
28,517.9
113%
Ore
0.0
0.0
146.2
up
Coal, coke
19,687.5
20,037.0
24,432.1
122%
Mineral fertilizers
2,118.7
2,957.4
1,866.8
63%
Other
2,210.0
2,205.6
2,072.8
94%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
Other loose cargo
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
TIMBER
352.3
253.3
140.4
55%
GENERAL CARGO including:
164.7
444.5
529.5
119%
Ferrous metal
100.6
402.0
453.4
113%
Packaged
4.2
9.0
3.4
38%
Other
59.9
33.5
72.7
up 2.2 times
CONTAINERS
335.4
261.4
164.4
63%
Total teus
35,026
31,140
17,114
55%
including refrigerated containers:
307
207
155
75%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
447.1
641.3
586.3
91%
Ro-Ro
0.2
0.0
0.0
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
36,724.3
34,380.9
31,554.0
92%
Crude oil
17,721.5
15,518.6
12,410.7
80%
Oil products
17,561.5
18,110.4
18,772.6
104%
Liquefied gas
1,441.2
751.9
370.6
49%
