2021 August 23 14:27

Review of icebreaking and support fleet of RS class to be presented at IAA PortNews’ conference on NEVA2021 zero day

Registration is underway for International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”

Vladimir Skepko, Chief Specialist of the Department for Marketing and Information Policy, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping will speak at the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ with a report “Icebreaking and Support Fleet of RS Class”.



The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 20 September 2021, the NEVA Exhibition zero day. The event is supported by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) is one of the leading classification societies. Established in 1913. RS is recognised by maritime administrations of 68 flag states. International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) member since 1969. There are approximately 4,500 RS-classed units of various types and purposes, including large-capacity Arctic gas carriers and oil tankers, diesel-electric and nuclear icebreakers, multifunctional support vessels, as well as offshore oil-and-gas field development facilities.