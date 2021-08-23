2021 August 23 14:04

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-July 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 36.28 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 6.56 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 4.99 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 7.97 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 850,100 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 2% to 159,600 tonnes including 173,700 tonnes of timber (+14%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.2 times to 1,900 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,215,600 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

