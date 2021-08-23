-
2021 August 23 14:04
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021
Handling of dry bulk cargo demonstrates a stable growth
In January-July 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 36.28 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 6.56 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 4.99 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 7.97 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 850,100 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 2% to 159,600 tonnes including 173,700 tonnes of timber (+14%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.2 times to 1,900 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,215,600 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
35,100.9
34,580.4
36,289.0
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
4,943.4
4,499.4
4,999.1
111%
Ore
431.3
532.3
515.8
97%
Coal, coke
145.5
39.1
17.8
46%
Mineral fertilizers
4,342.6
3,844.0
4,388.5
114%
Other
24.0
84.1
77.0
92%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
226.8
163.6
159.6
98%
Grain
199.9
105.5
83.4
79%
Other
27.0
58.1
76.2
131%
TIMBER
234.4
152.7
173.7
114%
GENERAL CARGO including:
7,271.0
7,024.9
7,973.9
114%
Ferrous metal
3,089.6
3,262.3
4,156.5
127%
Non-ferrous metal
843.6
595.9
559.2
94%
Metal scrap
946.2
993.5
1029.8
104%
Packaged
912.3
929.5
802.7
86%
Reefer
684.6
581.1
582.8
100%
including fish
152.8
109.1
143.4
131%
Other
794.8
662.6
843.0
127%
CONTAINERS
16,045.3
15,532.7
15569.7
100%
Total teus
1,322,492
1,237,983
1,215,600
98%
including refrigerated containers:
165,234
160,502
165,217
103%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
25.4
0.6
1.9
up 3.2 times
RO-RO
750.7
633.7
850.1
134%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
5,603.9
6,572.8
6,561.0
100%
Oil products
5,603.9
6,572.8
6,561.0
100%
