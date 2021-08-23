  The version for the print
  2021 August 23 14:04

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 7M’2021

    Image source: Rosmorport
    Handling of dry bulk cargo demonstrates a stable growth

    In January-July 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 36.28 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 6.56 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 4.99 million tonnes.

    In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 14% to 7.97 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 850,100 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 2% to 159,600 tonnes including 173,700 tonnes of timber (+14%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.2 times to 1,900 tonnes.

    The port’s container throughput fell by 2% to 1,215,600 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    Throughput thou t, 2021

    2021 vs 2020

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    TOTAL:

    35,100.9

    34,580.4

    36,289.0

    105%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    4,943.4

    4,499.4

    4,999.1

    111%

    Ore

    431.3

    532.3

    515.8

    97%

    Coal, coke

    145.5

    39.1

    17.8

    46%

    Mineral fertilizers

    4,342.6

    3,844.0

    4,388.5

    114%

    Other

    24.0

    84.1

    77.0

    92%

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    226.8

    163.6

    159.6

    98%

    Grain

    199.9

    105.5

    83.4

    79%

    Other

    27.0

    58.1

    76.2

    131%

    TIMBER

    234.4

    152.7

    173.7

    114%

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    7,271.0

    7,024.9

    7,973.9

    114%

    Ferrous metal

    3,089.6

    3,262.3

    4,156.5

    127%

    Non-ferrous metal

    843.6

    595.9

    559.2

    94%

    Metal scrap

    946.2

    993.5

    1029.8

    104%

    Packaged

    912.3

    929.5

    802.7

    86%

    Reefer

    684.6

    581.1

    582.8

    100%

    including fish

    152.8

    109.1

    143.4

    131%

    Other

    794.8

    662.6

    843.0

    127%

    CONTAINERS

    16,045.3

    15,532.7

    15569.7

    100%

    Total teus

    1,322,492

    1,237,983

    1,215,600

    98%

    including refrigerated containers:

    165,234

    160,502

    165,217

    103%

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    25.4

    0.6

    1.9

    up 3.2 times

    RO-RO

    750.7

    633.7

    850.1

    134%

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    5,603.9

    6,572.8

    6,561.0

    100%

    Oil products

    5,603.9

    6,572.8

    6,561.0

    100%
