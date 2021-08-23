2021 August 23 13:40

Ust-Luga based Multipurpose Reloading Complex enhances environment protection

From the beginning of 2021, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) operating in the port of Ust-Luga has increased investments under its environmental programme five times to RUB 8.2 million.

According to the statement of Multipurpose Reloading Complex, in spring MRC expanded its fleet of environment protection equipment with a new mobile dust suppression unit, УП/М-718-А8ДГ-Д-С. The new system ensures maximum safety of dry bulk cargo handling and minimizes environmental footprint of the terminal.

The company allocated more than RUB 1 million for environmental monitoring and drafting of regulatory documentation. MRC conducted control of air and waste water quality as well as the acoustic load on the adjacent territory. The accredited laboratories’ findings confirmed the terminal’s compliance with the environmental standards at the border of the sanitary protection zone.

From the beginning of the year, the company has also made allocations for maintenance of environment protection facilities of the terminal, transportation and disposal of industrial and household waste.

Multipurpose Reloading Complex has been consistently enhancing the level of its environmental safety and improving the package of environment protection measures.