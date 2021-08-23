  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 23 11:38

    Relocation of shipyard and port facilities from Saint-Petersburg center to affect competitiveness of USC products – Aleksey Rakhmanov

    Photo by IAA PortNews
    Shifting of shipbuilding facilities has not been discussed with USC to obtain its approval

    The project on shifting shipbuilding facilities together with relocation of the port from the center of Saint-Petersburg has not been discussed with United Shipbuilding Corporation to obtain its approval, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of USC, as telling journalists at Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod.

    “Inclusion of our shipyards into the project was not agreed with us and it was a surprise for us as well”, said Aleksey Rakhmanov. Baltiysky Zavod, Admiralteiskie Verfi, Severnaya Verf and Shipbuilding Firm ALMAZ are located in the center of Saint-Petersburg.

    “Economically, relocation of shipbuilding facilities is not feasible. With the Russian approach to bookkeeping, any new investments will make our products less competitive, - explained the head of USC. – The Government will have to make allocations for investments and, consequently, for covering of new depreciation expenses.

    As an illustration, Aleksey Rakhmanov mentioned the project on construction of new shipbuilding complex Zvezda in the Far East. “The burst of investments leads to the Government’s need to compensate the difference between the market price and the manufacturer's price”, he said.

    Large-scale investments in modernization of production facilities are currently being undertaken by USC at 35 SRZ branch of Shipbuilding Center Zvezdochka in Murmansk and Severnaya Verf shipyard in Saint-Petersburg. Besides, Kronshtadt Ship Repair Yard will be actually converted into an outfitting area of Saint-Petersburg based shipyards. “That is enough for us to meet any challenges of military and civil shipbuilding”, emphasized USC General Director adding that the corporation was not invited to join the working group established by RF Ministry of Transport for relocation of the port of Saint-Petersburg.

    According to IAA PortNews’ publication in spring 2021, President of Transmashholding Andrey Bokarev had addressed a letter to the President of Russia with a suggestion to shift Big Port St. Petersburg facilities beyond the central part of the city. The vacated space (about 600 hectares) is suggested to be redeveloped into a residential and commercial areas.

