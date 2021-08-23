2021 August 23 09:57

Multi-agency exercise to test Singapore’s ferry mishap readiness and response

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) held its annual ferry rescue exercise (FEREX) today to test Singapore’s operational readiness and responsiveness in the event of a ferry mishap, according to MPA's release.

Eight vessels, an RSAF AS332 Super Puma helicopter and around 50 personnel were deployed for the exercise near Marina South Pier. Other agencies and organisations that participated in the exercise included the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), and ferry operator Sindo Ferry Pte Ltd. This year’s seaward exercise was scaled down with safe management measures in place, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The exercise scenario involved a domestic passenger ferry that ran over an underwater object while en-route from Kusu Island to Marina South Pier. The ferry’s hull was severely damaged and started to take in water. Some passengers panicked and jumped overboard. Several passengers were also injured. The master of the ferry sent out a distress call and requested immediate help from MPA.

As part of the exercise, MPA rescued a man-overboard that was simulated by a dummy. To simulate the transfer of passengers, the ferry operator deployed the emergency life raft and the SCDF manoeuvred its Rapid Response Fire Vessel close to the passenger ferry. The SPF’s Police Coast Guard cordoned and secured the incident site, while an RSAF AS332 Super Puma helicopter was deployed for the medical evacuation of a critically injured passenger, simulated by a dummy, from the Heavy Rescue Vessel (HRV).

This year’s exercise also saw MPA harnessing new technologies to enhance the overall situational awareness of agencies and contingency response by responders such as MPA’s Port Inspectors. These included the deployment of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles for remote monitoring including a tethered drone with a longer endurance, and ‘Smart Glasses’ that offered hands-free operation and real-time data connectivity to provide clear and precise communication through a first-person view, and screen annotation capabilities which enhanced situational awareness to better support incident management and response.



