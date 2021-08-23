2021 August 23 10:11

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2021 climbed by 11.3% YoY

In January-July 2021, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 11.3%, year-on-year, to 8.91 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 10.3%, year-on-year, to 5.78 billion tonnes.

In 2020, sea and river ports of China handed 14.55 billion tonnes of cargo.