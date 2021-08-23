-
2021 August 23 09:50
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-July 2021 rose by 0.8%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 4.3%
In January-July 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 8.72 million TEUs (+0.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 8.52 TEUs (+4.3%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.75 million TEUs (-13.6%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.
