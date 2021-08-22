2021 August 22 16:27

SCHOTTEL Canada partners with Seaspan Vancouver Drydock and McRae Electric to enhance service offering

SCHOTTEL Inc (USA) and SCHOTTEL Canada Inc have entered into a cooperative agreement with two Canadian West Coast marine industry leaders to support the increasing local fleet of SCHOTTEL-propelled vessels. In the agreement, Seaspan Vancouver Drydock, based in North Vancouver, will act as a service and support center while McRae Electric, based in Burnaby, will be electric and controls service provider.



Since the establishment of SCHOTTEL Canada Inc in 2016, the number of vessels equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems in the Pacific Northwest area have increased enormously. Among the vessel types are ferries, tugboats, fishing vessels, Coast Guard or Navy vessels. In order to provide the customers with local and even faster and professional support, SCHOTTEL will cooperate with the two well-established companies in the future. Through SCHOTTEL’s service center, customers will obtain the services they require from any or a combination of these two companies. Customers will benefit from their high level of expertise and short service response times.



Sylvain Robitaille, Regional Manager, SCHOTTEL Canada Inc.:

"Partnering with these two leading companies represents to me our commitment to the Canadian market and how important the after-sales support is to our customers. From shipyards and mechanical services with Vancouver Drydock, to electrical, automation and controls troubleshooting with McRae Electric, we cover it all!’"



Ad Bertens, Director Business Development, Vancouver Drydock:

"As a company that is known for quality and outstanding customer service, Vancouver Drydock is very pleased to partner with SCHOTTEL Canada and McRae Electric. This agreement will allow us to better serve our customers and enhance our ability to provide critical repair services for the vessels in the Pacific Northwest."



Nick Folino, President, McRae Electric Ltd.:

"We are very excited to partner with SCHOTTEL Canada beside another great partner at Seaspan Vancouver Drydock to provide service support to the West Coast shipowners. This will further aid our team in growing our skill sets while enhancing the services we offer to the marine industry. Congrats to both SCHOTTEL and Seaspan Vancouver Drydock on this partnership!"



The entire life cycle process in mind

From commissioning to technical support, service packages in emergencies and preventive maintenance to the production of spare parts for very old propulsion units – SCHOTTEL customers benefit from in-depth product knowledge and a holistic approach towards keeping a propulsion package performing well over the long term. In addition, tailor-made training courses enable customers to solve any common problems that may arise.



About Seaspan Vancouver Drydock

Seaspan Vancouver Drydock is strategically located on the West Coast of North America in the sheltered, deep-water Port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest port. The yard is a full-service ship repair and maintenance facility, with a skilled, dedicated team that understands the importance of delivering vessels on time and on budget.



Facilities include two Lloyd’s Register-certified floating drydocks and alongside pier space, a heavy machine shop with two 40-tonne overhead traveling cranes and lathes capable of handling shafts of up to 18 metres (50 feet).



About McRae Electric Ltd.

Since 1981, McRae Electric provides full electrical support for shipyards and vessel owners in both new construction and major conversions in Western Canada. The core services include equipment supply (panel building), engineering (functional design and production), installations (cable pulling, terminations, equipment install), and in-service support.