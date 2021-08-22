2021 August 22 15:47

Deltamarin signs design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard for three Ro-Pax ship

Deltamarin has signed design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard (Weihai) for the complete basic and detail design packages of three RoPax vessels. These are the 10th, 11th and 12th Stena E-Flexer vessels for two different end clients.

Stena’s E-Flexer class has been developed with a basic concept, but is flexible and adapted to customer needs, both commercially and technically. The concept combines cargo and passenger capabilities, and the vessels are substantially larger than today’s standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of sustainability, and sets a new standard for emissions, costs and energy efficiency, as well as performance.



Vessel no. 10 will be chartered by a Canadian federal Crown corporation, Marine Atlantic, from Stena RoRo. The vessel will have a capacity of 1,100 persons and approximately 2,600 lane meters. It has LNG dual fuel engines and a battery hybrid solution to minimise emissions. The ship will enter service in eastern Canada between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia in 2024.



The vessels nos. 11 and 12 will be chartered by Brittany Ferries from Stena RoRo. Both ships will have a capacity of 1,400 persons. Cargo capacities have been tailored for the planned services and differ in terms of total lane meters and lane meters intended for cars. Both E-Flexer ships will be equipped for LNG operation, meaning that they can run on LNG, biogas or other new fuels such as ammonia. In addition, the ships will have a large battery hybrid solution of 10 MWh for propulsion and manoeuvring in port and an 8 MW electric shore connection for charging the batteries.



The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025 and will operate on two of Brittany Ferries’ primary routes between Portsmouth in the UK and Ouistreham (Caen) and St Malo in France.



“We are pleased to continue the successful cooperation with Deltamarin. The collaboration between our two companies has always been smooth and we have been satisfied with the quality of work in these demanding projects. We look forward to working together and providing Stena RoRo with these modern and energy-efficient RoPax vessels” says Mei Zhong Hua, General Manager of CMJL shipyard.



“With Deltamarin, we have an ideal partner enabling us to very efficiently develop and present new concepts to our potential clients. Our relationship has been strong for decades and with the CMI shipyard as the third partner, we know we can deliver high end vessels in time for our demanding clients” continues Per Westling, Managing Director of Stena RoRo AB.



“We are extremely happy and proud to continue the strategic partnership with Stena RoRo and China Merchants Jinling shipyard. The new orders prove that Stena E-Flexer vessels are highly valued on the client side, and the design has proven to be best of its class. We look forward the cooperating with Stena RoRo and China Merchants Jinling shipyard (Weihai)” concludes Janne Uotila, Managing Director of Deltamarin.



Given the exceptional situation of the past two years, the contract is significant and strengthens Deltamarin’s workload. The design work will start immediately and be carried out mainly at Deltamarin’s offices in Finland. The work will be completed during 2022.