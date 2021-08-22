2021 August 22 12:06

USCG searches for person in the water near Surprise Cove, Cochrane Bay

The Coast Guard says it is searching for a person in the water near Surprise Cove and Cochrane Bay, approximately 10 nautical miles east of Whitter, Alaska, Saturday.



Missing is 60-year-old Victor Moreno, who was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, and brown boots.



Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a report from Cordova Police Department that Moreno was noticed missing from a recreational vessel at approximately 6 a.m. and it was presumed he fell overboard.







