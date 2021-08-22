  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 22 12:06

    USCG searches for person in the water near Surprise Cove, Cochrane Bay

    The Coast Guard says it is searching for a person in the water near Surprise Cove and Cochrane Bay, approximately 10 nautical miles east of Whitter, Alaska, Saturday.

    Missing is 60-year-old Victor Moreno, who was last seen wearing a green jacket, green pants, and brown boots.

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a report from Cordova Police Department that Moreno was noticed missing from a recreational vessel at approximately 6 a.m. and it was presumed he fell overboard.



2021 August 22

16:27 SCHOTTEL Canada partners with Seaspan Vancouver Drydock and McRae Electric to enhance service offering
15:47 Deltamarin signs design contracts with China Merchants Jinling shipyard for three Ro-Pax ship
14:11 Cooperation agreement between Wavefoil AS and I P Huse AS
13:29 Carnival Cruise Line sets sail from California
11:16 Seall, a marine technology company, expands with key global partner, Mackay Marine

2021 August 21

15:28 Port of Houston signs partnership agreement on ship channel dredging project
14:01 HHLA receives important funding for hydrogen project
13:41 USCG, partner agencies salvage sailboat after Thursday rescue
12:18 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
11:39 Grounding of wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris off Hachinohe
10:57 Port of New Orleans and CLEANCOR sign MoU to bring environmentally friendly LNG fueling solutions to jurisdiction

2021 August 20

18:00 Solstad announces recycling of vessel
17:57 Valenciaport handles more than 3.2 million containers up to July 2021 and grows by 10%
17:45 Akhtubinsk Shipyard launches firefighting/rescue tugboat intended for Marine Rescue Service
17:24 DNV awards AiP to SHI for VLCC Fuel Ready design
16:06 Rosmorrechflot amends information on Tuapse in RF Register of Seaports
15:13 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard delivers minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov to RF Navy
14:39 Rosmorport and СССС sign contract on construction of LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka
14:12 National Marine Fisheries Service identifies China for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing by its distant water fleet
13:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard commences construction of new RSD59 series
13:31 USACE and Port Houston sign an agreement for the channel's billion-dollar widening and deepening program
13:17 Keel-laying ceremony held for new LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
13:01 Second of Two 118 metre trimarans for Fred. Olsen Express completes sea trials in the Philippines
12:51 New engine standard arises for LNG carriers as increased focus on methane-slip drives new orders for low-pressure, dual-fuel engine and accompanying EGR
12:32 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard launches crab catcher Ayan, first serial ship of Project 03141
12:11 Vineyard Wind selects Jan De Nul Group for inter-array cable supply and installation
11:40 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up by 9.6 percent in H1 2021
11:05 EUROGATE Tanger Terminal selects CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal
10:51 Brazilian terminal orders very first Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
10:36 Rosmorport signs contract with Nefteflot on construction of second 18 MW icebreaker
10:13 Orient Overseas (International) Limited announces 2021 Interim Results
09:34 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend on global bunker market continues on Aug 20
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19
08:38 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean

2021 August 19

18:35 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens an Inland Container Depot at Novorossiysk, Russia
18:16 Sister Petrobras FPSOs built to ABS Class
17:44 Atomenergomash completes Europe’s first test rig for medium- and large-scale LNG plants equipment
17:06 GTT and CCS Shanghai Rules & Research Institute sign a MoU on technical cooperation
16:13 Forth Ports welcomes independent research recommending Net Zero Hub status for Firth of Forth
15:57 New CenerTech FPSO to be built to ABS Class
15:55 Nevsky Shipyard to share its experience in building unique rescue tugboats of high ice class at IAA PortNews’ conference on September 20
14:39 Competition announced to select names for two research vessels to be built at Zvezda SSK
14:16 Maersk secures green e-methanol for the world’s first container vessel operating on carbon neutral fuel
13:54 DEME installs first offshore substation in France at Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm
13:27 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition
12:38 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽217 billion in H1 2021, up 26 times YoY
12:16 Wallem appoints new Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina
11:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2021
11:10 Deutsche Post DHL Group to acquire ocean freight forwarding expert J.F. Hillebrand Group
10:39 The second of UECC's eco-friendly LNG battery hybrid PCTC launched at Jiangnan Shipyard
10:27 Global Ports’ net profit for H1’21 more than doubled to USD 53.9 million
10:04 Three Sakhalin ports to be closed for foreign ships
09:40 Crude oil prices decreased by over 1%
09:21 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
09:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decrease slightly on Aug 19
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18

2021 August 18

18:06 Eaglestar salutes its first female ship captain
17:26 SFL enters into long term charters for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers