2021 August 21 12:18

NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen

NQBP and partners will jointly explore the feasibility of producing and storing green hydrogen



North Queensland Bulk Ports has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with global and local partners for a feasibility study on green hydrogen production and development of a supply chain at the Port of Hay Point.



The agreement with ITOCHU Corporation, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will jointly explore the feasibility of producing and storing green hydrogen. The agreement will include utilising port land at the Dalrymple Bay Terminal and establishing a supply chain including exporting green hydrogen using DBT's existing export facilities.



Dalrymple Bay Terminal is attracting interest as a green hydrogen production base due to its location in the centre of a Renewable Energy Zone, designated by the Queensland Government.



The feasibility study will be conducted in phases, up to the final commercial production phase, with Phase I scheduled to begin during 2021.







