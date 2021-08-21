2021 August 21 11:39

Grounding of wood-chip carrier Crimson Polaris off Hachinohe

In response to the grounding of Crimson Polaris that occurred off the coast of Hachinohe on August 11, 10 NYK employees were dispatched on August 18 to assist in the area clean-up.



Under the guidance of the Maritime Disaster Prevention Center, the clean-up contractor arranged by the shipowner has continued the clean-up of oil and cargo adrift and on the shoreline.



As the charterer of the vessel, NYK has dispatched company personnel to the site to assist with the clean-up of the cargo and other debris that has washed ashore. The first group of 10 people were dispatched for two days and one night, and we plan to continue these dispatches of employee groups. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, NYK workers take appropriate infection-control measures and work under the guidance of the cleaning contractor.



NYK has organized a crisis management center led by NYK president Hitoshi Nagasawa to rapidly address the situation. Company personnel have been sent to the site, and necessary support will be provided to the shipowner and ship-management company. We hope the situation will be bought to a safe and timely conclusion.

Profile of Crimson Polaris

Type of ship: Wood-chip carrier

Length/Breadth: 199.9M / 32.2M

GRT: 39,910 tonnes

Built: 2008

Seafarers: 21 (Chinese, Filipino)

Flag: Panama

Shipowner: MI-DAS Line S.A. (an affiliate of Doun Kisen Co. Ltd.)

Ship-management company: Misuga Kaiun Co. Ltd.



The purpose of Maritime Disaster Prevention Center is to contribute to the protection of human life and limb and property by performing duties to implement measures to prevent the occurrence and spread of maritime disasters, possessing vessels, machinery and equipment, and materials necessary for maritime disaster prevention, conducting training and other duties related to maritime disaster prevention measures, and contributing to the promotion of international cooperation for the prevention of maritime disasters.

