2021 August 20 18:00

Solstad announces recycling of vessel

Solstad Rederi AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the AHTS Sea Panther for Recycling, according to the company's release.

Delivery of the vessel took place today August 20th, 2021.

The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q3-2021.

Solstad Offshore ASA is considering several vessels for green recycling as a part of our efforts to be in the forefront of sustainable and environmental optimal operations. The recycling will take place at European Shipyards, with focus on the highest standard on green recycling.