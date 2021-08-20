  The version for the print
    Akhtubinsk Shipyard launches firefighting/rescue tugboat intended for Marine Rescue Service

    Image source: Nordic Engineering
    The ship was designed by Nordic Engineering

    On 20 August 2021, Astrakhan Region based Akhtubinsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard JSC (Akhtubinsk Shipyard, a company of OOO Vega United Shipyards) launched the firefighting and rescue tugboat of Project NE011 named Nikolai Semenchenko, says Nordic Engineering, the ship designer.

    The ship intended for the Transport Ministry of the Russian Federation is being built under the state contract signed by the State Customer Directorate in pursuance of the federal targeted programme.

    The ship is designed for towing of non-self-propelled floating facilities, placement/removal of floating and shore-based aids to navigation, delivery and deployment of oil response facilities, assistance in firefighting.

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 26.81 m, BOA – 10.12 m, midships depth – 3.30 m, minimum draught –2.0 m, displacement at SLW draught – 391.6 cbm, main engine power (min/max) - 2х(595/640)kW.

    The new firefighting and rescue tugboat of Project NE011 was named after Nikolai Semenchenko, head of Technical Department, Azov-Black Sea Basin Branch, Marine Rescue Service.

    Established in 2004, Vega Group comprises Managing Company Vega, Vega United Shipyards, Volga Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard, Akhtubinsk Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard, Balakovo Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard.

    Key activities of the group are shipbuilding, modernization and upgrading of ships, overhaul of ships, marine engineering, manufacture of metal structures, winter lay-up services, outfitting of ships according to RS requirements.

    Nordic Engineering JSC was founded in 2009 by German shipbuilding holding Nordic Yards GmbH. Over the years the naval architecture and marine engineering firm has developed several designs for public and private customers. The company's key projects include: an Arctic tanker ordered by MMC Norilsk Nickel; a series of 7 MW multifunctional rescue vessels ordered by the Russian Ministry of Transport, a 6-8 MW harbour icebreaker ordered by FSUE Rosmorport, a series of rescue tugs, and first fiberglass life boats ever in modern Russia.

    The priority of Nordic Engineering is practical implementation of import substitution policy. The company has developed a Russian supplier database which is used in the current projects. All products designed by Nordic Engineering meet the existing requirements in shipbuilding.

    Nordic Engineering is actively involved in projects on ships powered by alternative fuels. The company’s order portfolio includes icebreakers running on LNG and freight/passenger ferries with electric propulsion. Besides, in December 2020, the company won competitions on design engineering for modernization of two research vessels and one hydrographic ship.

    Photos contributed by Nordic Engineering

