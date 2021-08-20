2021 August 20 17:24

DNV awards AiP to SHI for VLCC Fuel Ready design

DNV, the world's leading classification society, has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for a "Fuel Ready" (ammonia, D, S, Ti) class notation for their 300,000 dwt LNG fueled very large crude carrier (VLCC) design, according to DNV's release.

SHI has developed a fuel ready concept for a VLCC with dual fuel diesel/ammonia as a potential fuel combination after conversion from dual fuel diesel/LNG. The AiP award confirms the general feasibility of the design. It was found that there are no showstoppers in realizing the DNV class notation “Fuel Ready” after examining the shipyard’s drawings. The newly released "Gas Fuelled Ammonia" notation has also been applied in the process.



The AiP incorporates the attributes S (structure) and Ti (tank installed). A high-level verification of ammonia applicability for the C-tanks installed onboard the VLCC was also performed. At the time of newbuild, the vessel will still be subject to a full review of documentation requirements pertaining to the applied rules.

In addition to “Fuel Ready”, DNV also offers a dedicated “Gas Fuelled Ammonia” class notation, aimed at shipowners looking to build ammonia fuelled vessels now. The new notations were launched on 1 July, 2021 and will enter into force 1 January, 2022.

An ‘Ammonia as a marine fuel’ white paper has been available already since November 2020, while in February 2021 DNV published a ‘Marine Fuel Safety Handbook’ in collaboration with the Green Shipping Programme.



About DNV

DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.





