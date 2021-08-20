2021 August 20 16:06

Rosmorrechflot amends information on Tuapse in RF Register of Seaports

FSUE Rosmorport says the information on the seaport of Tuapse in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation was amended by order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-167-r as of 17.05.2021.

The amendments are related to the clarification of the area of the passenger terminal – auxiliary berth No. 7a of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" in the seaport of Tuapse, which has been transferred to the operator of the maritime passenger terminal according to the established procedure.

By the order of Rosmorrechflot, the name of the operator of the maritime terminal and the address of its location were also clarified.

The Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" in the seaport of Tuapse has 21 berths, or 58.3% of the total number of berths in the seaport.

Among all berths of the branch, 18 berths have been leased to operators of maritime terminals according to the established procedure, 3 berths are used by the branch for its own purposes, and one berth is offered by the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch for lease to all interest organizations.