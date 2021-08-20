2021 August 20 15:13

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard delivers minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov to RF Navy

Photo from Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard's Telegram

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) announces the delivery of the Georgy Kurbatov minesweeper of Project 12700 to RF Navy. According to the shipbuilding company, the flag hoisting ceremony has been held today, 20 August 2021, in Baltiysk.



RF Navy plans to deploy the new ship in the near future as part of the Black Sea Fleet’s brigade of ships for the close protection of the sea area.



Mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 (Aleksandrit) was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and longer life cycle (over 30 years). The ship’s anti-mine gear includes an unmanned boat to search and find mines without a single risk to people’s life.

Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length – about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

