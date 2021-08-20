2021 August 20 14:39

Rosmorport and СССС sign contract on construction of LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

On 18 August 2021, FSUE Rosmorport and China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) signed a state contract for development of working documentation and implementation of works under the project “Construction of an LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka”, Rosmorport says in its press release.



The project for the construction of an LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka is included in the 2024 Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Main Infrastructure (CPMI).



Under the contract, China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) will build an access canal of over 6 kilometers as well as facilities ensuring safety of navigation. The contract value is RUB 19.6 billion.



The main participants in the investment project to create the marine LNG transshipment complex in the Kamchatka Territory are Novatek and Rosmorport (in the part of the federal property facilities). The new terminal is expected to handle around 21.7 million tonnes of LNG annually. The scope of dredging is estimated at 16.2 million cbm of material.



The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter, in turn, will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region (APR). Part of the gas will go to meet the communal needs of the Kamchatka Territory.

In October 2017, Novatek and the Government of the Kamchatka Territory signed an agreement of intent on implementing a project for the construction of a marine LNG transshipment complex in the territory of Kamchatka (in the Bechevinskaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf).

The agreement on construction of an LNG complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay was signed by the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Kamchatka Government and Novated in 2018.



The comprehensive plan for the project implementation was approved by RF Government on 14 March 2019. In June 2021, the Government of the Russian Federation approved the Decree on budget investments in construction of LNG terminal in Kamchatka.



NOVATEK is to build two LNG transshipment complexes at the eastern and western ends of the Arctic route (in the Murmansk and Kamchatka regions) with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation under the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2 projects.

More than RUB 21 billion will reportedly be invested in the creation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage and offloading complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay. The resolution was approved by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



