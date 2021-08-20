2021 August 20 13:17

Keel-laying ceremony held for new LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2

Image source: SCF

SCF Group says a keel-laying ceremony was recently held at the Zvezda shipbuilding complex, in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky Region, for the new icebreaking LNG carrier ordered by SCF Group for the Arctic LNG 2.

This is the first vessel in a series of 14 new icebreaking LNG carriers ordered by SMART LNG, a joint venture between PAO Sovcomflot and PAO NOVATEK.

In total, Zvezda is contracted to build 15 such carriers, with the lead vessel in the series ordered by SCF directly and the remaining sister ships ordered by SMART LNG.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2023. The keel has been laid in line with the contractual schedule.

Vessels of the new series are designed for year-round LNG transportation in the challenging conditions of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). They are assigned the highest ice class, Arc7. Importantly, these vessels will have increased icebreaking capabilities and manoeuvrability in ice compared with the first generation of icebreaking LNG carriers (Christophe de Margerie series). The delivery of these new LNG carriers will help facilitate the growth of cargo traffic along the NSR and allow year-round navigation along its eastern part.

The commissioning of the LNG carriers will allow for the expedited implementation of national plans to boost cargo traffic along the NSR and to provide year-round navigation in the eastern sector of the Arctic.

Image source: SCF

The new series of gas carriers are 300 metres long, 48.8 metres wide, and will have a cargo capacity of 172,600 m3. The propulsion system includes three azimuth propulsion units, with a total capacity of 45 MW. All 15 vessels will operate under the Russian flag.

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 137 vessels with a total deadweight of over 11.8 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

SCF currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with a further 21 vessels under construction. The Group has been an independent owner and operator of LNG carriers since 2006 and was the first Russian company to successfully enter this premium segment of the global shipping market. Amongst the key charterers of the gas fleet are: Arctic LNG-2; Gazprom; Total; Sakhalin Energy; Shell; Yamal LNG; Sibur, and Tangguh LNG.





Image source: SCF

