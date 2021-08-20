2021 August 20 12:32

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard launches crab catcher Ayan, first serial ship of Project 03141

Photo by IAA PortNews 20% ahead of schedule

On 20 August 2021, Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf shipyard launched the Ayan crab catcher of Project 03141 laid down on 4 March 2020, IAA PortNews correspondent reports.

The crab catcher is built under the presidential programme for providing crab fishing quotas in exchange for investments in domestic shipbuilding.

According to the company, the ship’s readiness as of July 31 was as high as 68.4% versus the planned 48%.

As Vasily Molodtsov, Executive Director of Vostochnaya Verf JSC, implementation of the shipbuilding project ahead of schedule is driven by the “shipyard’s striving to move to a new level”. It should be attributed to “experience accumulated during implementation of the first order, commitment of the shipyard personnel and close cooperation with the contractors, designers and other partners”. Additionally, the company attracted some 350 specialists who are needed for both the crab construction and for the entire production programme of the shipyard.

Andrey Basargin, head of project designer, OOO Shipbuilding Company “Viking”, says 20 railcars of metal and 40 containers of equipment was used for the ship construction.

Project 03141 is based on a Japanese schooner which was redesigned to meet the RS and sanitary requirements. “Unlike the conventional schooners our crab catcher has Ice2 class and unrestricted navigation. Basic equipment is of Japanese origin: main and auxiliary engines, refrigerator, navigation equipment, etc. The main engine is supplied by Akasaka. Today, our order portfolio numbers eight ships”, said Andrey Basargin adding that some of the crab catchers are for live crab with others intended for crab processing.

The Project 03141 crab catcher main particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1,586 tonnes; live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes.

The shipyard’s backlog of orders numbers five crab catchers of Project 03141 (life crab ship) and Project 03140 (crab processing ship). The customer of four newbuilds is Sigma Marine Technologies Group: two crab boats for Sever OOO and Far East Coast OOO. Yet another vessel is being built for Voskhod OOO, a CPV resident.

Apart from delivery of the 03141 series crab catchers Vostochnaya Verf scheduled for 2021 the delivery of Project 10410 “Svetlyak” class border patrol boats, a pontoon pier (PM-61M), and the completion of the Mikhail Barskov, a small sea-going tanker of Project 03281.

The Project 03141 crab catcher Okhotsk, built at the Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf, completed the shipyard’s sea trials with two sailings on July 30 and 31.

Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

