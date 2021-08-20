2021 August 20 13:01

Second of Two 118 metre trimarans for Fred. Olsen Express completes sea trials in the Philippines

The second of two Austal Auto Express 118 trimarans constructed for Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands has completed a rigorous program of sea trials in Cebu, Philippines.

After launching in April, Bañaderos Express (Austal Hull 395) has successfully completed sea trials off the coast of Balamban, Cebu, prior to the planned delivery of the vessel in September 2021.

Bañaderos Express has easily achieved contract speed of 37.5 knots during multiple trials, confirming the vessel’s outstanding capability to achieve high-speed performance while delivering optimum comfort for passengers and crew.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the results of the Bañaderos Express sea trials were another great demonstration of the Austal trimaran’s unique capabilities and exceptional seakeeping characteristics.

“Austal’s proven trimaran hull design and integrated smart-ship technology, including MARINELINK-Smart and Motion Control System help deliver high speed performance and improved seakeeping, with greater passenger comfort,” Mr Gregg said.

“The new Bañaderos Express is the sister ship to the Bajamar Express, constructed in Australia and delivered in 2020. Fred. Olsen Express recently celebrated the first year anniversary of Bajamar Express’ operations which included an impressive 2,000 trips, transporting 307,000 passengers, 129,000 vehicles and 222,000 line metres of cargo vehicles, delivered on schedule on 97% of journeys.

“The 9/10 customer satisfaction rating achieved for Bajamar Express bodes very well for the new Bañaderos Express and further highlights the effectiveness of the trimaran hull form, Austal’s design and construction capabilities, and of course Fred. Olsen Express’ impeccable service standards,” he added.

Fred. Olsen S.A. Chief Executive Officer Andrés Marín said that the completion of Bañaderos Express’ sea trials was significant, as it signals the vessel’s delivery and start of operations in the Canary Islands is imminent.

Capable of transporting 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at a cruising speed of over 37 knots, the new ferries for Fred. Olsen Express feature class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area and will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Tenerife, and Agaete, Gran Canaria, routes in the Canary Islands in the fourth quarter of CY2021.