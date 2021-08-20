2021 August 20 11:40

Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up by 9.6 percent in H1 2021

Freight volumes continue to rise at Port of Kapellskär, Ports of Stockholm's biggest freight port, according to the company's release. Up to and including July, volumes have risen by as much as 9.6 percent compared to the same period the previous year. The increased demand for cargo handling emphasises the port's position as one of Sweden's most important freight ports.

The volumes of freight transported via Ports of Stockholm's northernmost port continue to rise. The figures for the first seven months of the year have increased significantly. Approximately two million tonnes of freight has been handled, an increase of 9.6 percent compared to the year before.

Finnlink, Ports of Stockholm's largest freight customer, also represents the largest proportional rise in freight volumes. However, Tallink Silja, DFDS and Viking Line freight volumes have also increased.



Port of Kapellskär is one of Sweden's most important and modern freight ports. The port's location, in combination with very short approach times, makes it possible to rapidly transport goods and passengers to and from the Stockholm region, where more than half of Sweden's consumption takes place.



Ports of Stockholm is Sweden's third-largest freight transport port. The Port of Kapellskär currently handles 50 percent of Ports of Stockholm's ferry freight to and from Finland and Estonia. In combined length measurement, 3.5 million meters of goods are transported via the port each year.