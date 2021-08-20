2021 August 20 11:05

EUROGATE Tanger Terminal selects CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal

CyberLogitec, the leading provider of Maritime, Port/Terminal and Logistics operations IT technologies and subsidiary of EUSU Holdings, announced that a new agreement for OPUS Terminal with EUROGATE Tanger S.A. container terminal in Morocco has been reached in May 2021.



The Tanger terminal, partially invested by the third largest shipping company in the world, CMA CGM, operated by global terminal operator Eurogate, and considered to be an Africa’s gateway to the world. Both Tanger and Algeciras Terminal in Spain, operated by CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal, are geographically located in significant places where it acts as a key passage between Africa and Europe. As CyberLogitec expands its customer base in the African region with this agreement, it is an opportunity to improve the optimization in terminal operation systems in every region on the planet.



CMA CGM has decided to replace the old terminal operating system and move to CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal in order to handle the fast-growing container throughput in the Tanger terminal to maximize terminal productivity with a low-cost/high-efficiency operation which could be achieved thorough OPUS Terminal.



For efficient terminal operations, end-to-end service which is covered thoroughly in terminal operations in planning, operation, monitoring, and dashboards are offered by CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal. Through the implementation of Centralized IoT platform, the massive amount of data, including real-time data from equipment, can be collected, processed, and provided with Digital Twin.

Further Smart Terminal development including an Operations Forecasting system, AI, Decision making by Machine Learning is planned with the application of Digital Twin.



About CyberLogitec

Founded in 2000, CyberLogitec empowers the global supply chain with innovative technologies that address operational challenges, improve visibility, and meet industry demands.