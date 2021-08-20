2021 August 20 10:51

Brazilian terminal orders very first Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes

Super Terminais Comercio e Industria Ltda (Super Terminais), a private cargo terminal at the Port of Manaus, Brazil, has ordered three eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 cranes to service the biggest shipping vessels in modern logistics. The order, booked in June 2021, will be used to handle containers and general cargo, according to the company's release.

A river port located at the confluence of the Amazon River and the Rio Negro in the heart of Brazil, the Port of Manaus is an important commercial center and transport hub for the upper Amazon basin. Super Terminais has operated here for 25 years, building a strong and dependable business focused on import cargo and cabotage. The company requires high-performance harbor cranes to load and unload a continuous flow of freight through the region. Interested in increasing their capacity to manage the megaships in use today, they ordered three Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 Pedestal Cranes for installation on their new floating pier, which had been built specially to accommodate a recent influx of larger vessels coming down the Amazon River.



The three new cranes are Konecranes Gottwald ESP.10 Mobile Harbor Cranes mounted in a row on pedestals on a floating pier instead of on wheels or tracks. With a maximum radius of 64 m, and strong lifting capacity curves, they can service vessels up to super-post-Panamax class, with fully laden containers up to the 22nd row. Smart crane features combined with a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t make it versatile enough to handle both containers and general cargo.

The cranes will be connected to an external power supply on shore, to increase efficiency and fully comply with regional emission standards. Electric cranes provide comprehensive lifting solutions that support customers in helping them to move closer to their low-carbon targets. Konecranes calls this Ecolifting.

Generation 6 is the latest evolution in Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes, setting new standards in handling any kind of cargo, on all types of vessels in all kinds of terminals. Their DNA comprises the main advantages: e for electric, s for smart and p for powerful, or ESP for short. The electric drive system makes crane operations clean and efficient, while a wide range of Smart Features ensure an ergonomic, user-friendly working environment and streamlined processes. Performance, durability, efficiency: the new cranes stand for maximum productivity across a long service life.

