Rosmorport signs contract with Nefteflot on construction of second 18 MW icebreaker

The contract is expected to be handed over to a Chinese or Turkish subcontractor

Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair company Nefteflot wins the competition announced by FSUE Rosmorport for construction of the second 18MW icebreaker of Icebreaker7 class, three sources familiar with the matter told PortNews adding that the contract is actually expected to be handed over to a Chinese shipyard with Turkish shipbuilders also considered as possible subcontractors.

Earlier announced competitions for construction of the second icebreaker were declared void due to absence of bidders. The contract price was finally raised from RUB 7.3 billion to RUB 10.5 billion.

Line icebreaker of Project 21900М2 with diesel-electric propulsion is intended for ensuring year-round operation of freezing ports in the North-West Basin of Russia. It is to be built under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) covering the period until 2024.

Ship specifications: LOA – 119.8 m, BOA – 27.5 m, draft – 8.5 m, speed - 17 knots, full displacement – 14,300 tonnes.

Project 21900М2 was developed by Vympel Design Bureau.

According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, the contract on construction of the first ship of Project 21900М2 was signed by Rosmorport in 2019. Pella shipyard was contracted to build the icebreaker intended for the Far East for RUB 7.54 billion by 2024. In the end of October 2020 the icebreaker was laid down by Sietas (Germany). Those familiar with the matter shared with IAA PortNews their doubt concerning timely completion of the project by Sietas in view of the shipyard’s financial difficulties. As it was reported in early August 2021, Turkish shipbuilding and ship repair specialist Kuzey Star Shipyard signed an agreement with Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipyard for the construction of two state-of-the-art dual-fuel icebreakers of Project 23620 for Rosmorport, as a subcontractor of the newbuilding project. That agreement was signed three weeks after Onezhsky Shipyard was contracted by Rosmorport for the construction of the above mentioned ships.

Kuzey Star Shipyard is completing the construction of two LNG-powered ferries of Project CNF19M developed at Marine Engineering Bureau, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, intended for FSUE Rosmorport.

