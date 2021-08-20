2021 August 20 09:34

Oil market sees upward price correction

Oil prices fell by 0.5%-0.6%

As of August 20, 07:55 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.5% higher at $66.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.6% to $63.88 a barrel, for September delivery – by 0.58% to $64.06 per barrel.



Oil market sees an upward price correction after a six day long decrease.