  • 2021 August 20 08:38

    CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean

    CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

    These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
     Origin Range: From Red Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)
     Date of application: From September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

2021 August 20

16:06 Rosmorrechflot amends information on Tuapse in RF Register of Seaports
15:13 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard delivers minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov to RF Navy
14:39 Rosmorport and СССС sign contract on construction of LNG transshipment complex in Kamchatka
14:12 National Marine Fisheries Service identifies China for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing by its distant water fleet
13:50 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard commences construction of new RSD59 series
13:31 USACE and Port Houston sign an agreement for the channel's billion-dollar widening and deepening program
13:17 Keel-laying ceremony held for new LNG carrier ordered by SCF from Zvezda for Arctic LNG 2
13:01 Second of Two 118 metre trimarans for Fred. Olsen Express completes sea trials in the Philippines
12:51 New engine standard arises for LNG carriers as increased focus on methane-slip drives new orders for low-pressure, dual-fuel engine and accompanying EGR
12:32 Vostochnaya Verf shipyard launches crab catcher Ayan, first serial ship of Project 03141
12:11 Vineyard Wind selects Jan De Nul Group for inter-array cable supply and installation
11:40 Port of Kapellskär cargo volume up by 9.6 percent in H1 2021
11:05 EUROGATE Tanger Terminal selects CyberLogitec’s OPUS Terminal
10:51 Brazilian terminal orders very first Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes
10:36 Rosmorport signs contract with Nefteflot on construction of second 18 MW icebreaker
10:13 Orient Overseas (International) Limited announces 2021 Interim Results
09:34 Oil market sees upward price correction
09:17 MABUX: Firm downward trend on global bunker market continues on Aug 20
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of August 19
2021 August 19

18:35 A.P. Moller - Maersk opens an Inland Container Depot at Novorossiysk, Russia
18:16 Sister Petrobras FPSOs built to ABS Class
17:44 Atomenergomash completes Europe’s first test rig for medium- and large-scale LNG plants equipment
17:06 GTT and CCS Shanghai Rules & Research Institute sign a MoU on technical cooperation
16:13 Forth Ports welcomes independent research recommending Net Zero Hub status for Firth of Forth
15:57 New CenerTech FPSO to be built to ABS Class
15:55 Nevsky Shipyard to share its experience in building unique rescue tugboats of high ice class at IAA PortNews’ conference on September 20
14:39 Competition announced to select names for two research vessels to be built at Zvezda SSK
14:16 Maersk secures green e-methanol for the world’s first container vessel operating on carbon neutral fuel
13:54 DEME installs first offshore substation in France at Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm
13:27 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition
12:38 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽217 billion in H1 2021, up 26 times YoY
12:16 Wallem appoints new Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina
11:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2021
11:10 Deutsche Post DHL Group to acquire ocean freight forwarding expert J.F. Hillebrand Group
10:39 The second of UECC's eco-friendly LNG battery hybrid PCTC launched at Jiangnan Shipyard
10:27 Global Ports’ net profit for H1’21 more than doubled to USD 53.9 million
10:04 Three Sakhalin ports to be closed for foreign ships
09:40 Crude oil prices decreased by over 1%
09:21 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
09:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decrease slightly on Aug 19
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18

2021 August 18

18:06 Eaglestar salutes its first female ship captain
17:26 SFL enters into long term charters for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers
17:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:47 Public offering of Tallink Grupp shares commences today
16:29 WinGD makes hybrid energy system integration debut with NYK
16:24 Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2021 rose by 16% YoY
16:05 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med to Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar
15:21 MPA to hold 8th International Safety@Sea Week between 30 August and 1 September 2021
15:13 First Omani captain takes command of LNG carrier
14:58 Delays in cargo shipments loom as China ports reel due to COVID-19
14:38 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in H1’21 totals 58.4 million tons, down 6.9% YoY
13:53 Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea
13:22 Change in piracy threats in Indian Ocean prompts re-think of High Risk Area
12:32 A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Head, Maersk Global Service Centres
12:25 Vladimir Korchanov appointed as Acting Head of Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:02 Port of Southampton easing back to full cruise operations with consecutive five-ship weekends
11:20 APM Terminals celebrates its 20th anniversary as an independent business within A.P. Moller - Maersk
11:01 Port of València starts work on the new passenger terminal project