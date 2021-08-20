2021 August 20 08:38

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Red Sea to North Europe & the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From Red Sea ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To all North European & Mediterranean ports (offered in direct on CMA CGM services)

Date of application: From September 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice