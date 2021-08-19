2021 August 19 16:13

Forth Ports welcomes independent research recommending Net Zero Hub status for Firth of Forth

Independent energy consulting firm, Wood Mackenzie, has published a research paper recommending that the Firth of Forth become a Net Zero hub for Scotland, according to the company's release.

Forth Ports owns a number of the ports on the Forth Estuary including at Grangemouth, Leith and Rosyth and has welcomed the Wood Mackenzie paper.

Charles Hammond OBE, Group CEO at Forth Ports, said:

“Wood Mackenzie’s report and conclusions are timely and incisive. At Forth Ports, our vision is to create a Greenport ‘Hub’ and ‘Green Growth Corridor’ at the heart of Scotland that delivers a just and practical energy transition to meet the UK and Scottish Governments’ Net Zero and Energy Transition targets.

“We want to collaborate with the whole of Team Scotland to create new, high quality green energy jobs that will enhance Scotland’s Central Belt industrial powerhouse while tackling deprivation around our ports, contributing to the levelling up of the large industrial areas in our coastal communities. This is already under way in Leith where we have announced a privately financed £40m investment in a renewable energy hub at the port.