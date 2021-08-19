2021 August 19 15:57

New CenerTech FPSO to be built to ABS Class

A Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) ordered by China National Offshore Oil Company Energy and Technology Services Company (Cenertech) to serve the Lu Feng 12-3 Oilfield is to be built to ABS Class, according to the company's release.

The 100,000 DWT FPSO is the center of a development plan for the field which also comprises a new Well Head Platform (WHP) with modular drilling rig; connected to the FPSO through a three-kilometer-long subsea cable and pipeline. ABS has been chosen by Lu Feng 12-3 operator, SK Innovation, as the Certifying Agency (CA) on behalf of People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The WHP, now under construction in China Petroleum Offshore Engineering Yard in Qingdao, will be installed in 241-meter water depth and will be the second largest ever installed in Asia, with the largest, the Lu Feng 15-1, also certified by ABS.

ABS has a long history of supporting FPSO projects and classed the first FPSO vessel in U.S. waters in 1978 and continues to lead safety and innovation with new technology that supports larger, more complex FPSOs operating in ultra-deep water and in the pre-salt region of Brazil today.