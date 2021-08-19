2021 August 19 15:55

Nevsky Shipyard to share its experience in building unique rescue tugboats of high ice class at IAA PortNews’ conference on September 20

The International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet ” will be held on the NEVA Exhibition zero day

Valentina Bakhareva, Technical Director of Nevsky Shipyard will take participation in the 4th International Conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet“ with a report “Experience in building unique rescue tugboats with high ice class”.

The conference organized by IAA PortNews will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). Read more about the event >>>>.

Nevsky Shipyard is a modern dynamically developing enterprise able to meet engineering and production challenges while manufacturing highly demanded products complying with international standards for domestic and foreign customers. Thanks to close cooperation with its reliable partners Nevsky Shipyard builds various types of highly customized vessels.

The enterprise is open for fruitful and long-term cooperation in all spheres of shipbuilding and ship repair.



The company’s shipbuilding and ship-repair is focused on the best balance between price, quality and time of project implementation.