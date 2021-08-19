2021 August 19 14:16

Maersk secures green e-methanol for the world’s first container vessel operating on carbon neutral fuel

A.P. Moller - Maersk has identified its partners to produce green fuel for its first vessel to operate on carbon neutral methanol: REintegrate, a subsidiary of the Danish renewable energy company European Energy, according to the company's release.

REintegrate and European Energy will establish a new Danish facility to produce the approx. 10.000 tonnes of carbon neutral e-methanol that Maersk’s first vessel with the ability to operate on green e-methanol will consume annually. Maersk will work closely with REintegrate and European Energy on the development of the facility.

The methanol facility will use renewable energy and biogenic CO2 to produce the e-methanol. The fuel production is expected to start in 2023.

The energy needed for the power-to-methanol production will be provided by a solar farm in Kassø, Southern Denmark.

REintegrate has a proven track record for producing green e-methanol with a test laboratory in Aalborg. The new facility will be its third e-methanol facility, as they are also constructing an e-methanol facility in Skive with startup 2022.



While the renewable energy will be produced in Southern Jutland it is yet to be decided where in Denmark the power-to-methanol facility will be located.

Maersk announced the dual fuel vessel, an industry first, in February 2021. In June, Maersk announced that Hyundai Mipo Dockyards will be building the 2100 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent) feeder.



The world’s first methanol feeder will be 172 metres long and it is expected to join the Maersk fleet in mid-2023. It will sail in the network of Sealand Europe, a Maersk subsidiary, on the Baltic shipping route between Northern Europe and the Bay of Bothnia. It will fly the Danish flag.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs 80,000 people.