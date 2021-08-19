  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 19 13:27

    RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition

    The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen, performing tasks as part of the permanent group of the Navy in the Mediterranean, made the transition to Istanbul to participate in the exhibition of arms and military equipment IDEF 2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The exhibition is attended by a number of Russian companies representing aviation and specialized automotive and tracked vehicles, air defence systems, artillery systems and samples of modern small arms.

    IDEF exhibition is one of the ten largest world exhibitions of the defence industry and is one of the most significant displays of weapons in Europe.

    The work of the exhibition will end on August 20, according to its organizers, products of 1,236 defence companies from 53 states are presented at it, more than 150 delegations from 79 countries of the world take part in IDEF 2021.

    After the end of the exhibition, the crew of the Admiral Essen will continue to carry out missions in the Mediterranean.

2021 August 19

14:39 Competition announced to select names for two research vessels to be built at Zvezda SSK
14:16 Maersk secures green e-methanol for the world’s first container vessel operating on carbon neutral fuel
13:54 DEME installs first offshore substation in France at Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm
13:27 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition
12:38 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽217 billion in H1 2021, up 26 times YoY
12:16 Wallem appoints new Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina
11:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2021
11:10 Deutsche Post DHL Group to acquire ocean freight forwarding expert J.F. Hillebrand Group
10:39 The second of UECC's eco-friendly LNG battery hybrid PCTC launched at Jiangnan Shipyard
10:27 Global Ports’ net profit for H1’21 more than doubled to USD 53.9 million
10:04 Three Sakhalin ports to be closed for foreign ships
09:40 Crude oil prices decreased by over 1%
09:21 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
09:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decrease slightly on Aug 19
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18

2021 August 18

18:06 Eaglestar salutes its first female ship captain
17:26 SFL enters into long term charters for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers
17:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:47 Public offering of Tallink Grupp shares commences today
16:29 WinGD makes hybrid energy system integration debut with NYK
16:24 Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2021 rose by 16% YoY
16:05 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med to Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar
15:21 MPA to hold 8th International Safety@Sea Week between 30 August and 1 September 2021
15:13 First Omani captain takes command of LNG carrier
14:58 Delays in cargo shipments loom as China ports reel due to COVID-19
14:38 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in H1’21 totals 58.4 million tons, down 6.9% YoY
13:53 Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea
13:22 Change in piracy threats in Indian Ocean prompts re-think of High Risk Area
12:32 A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Head, Maersk Global Service Centres
12:25 Vladimir Korchanov appointed as Acting Head of Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:02 Port of Southampton easing back to full cruise operations with consecutive five-ship weekends
11:20 APM Terminals celebrates its 20th anniversary as an independent business within A.P. Moller - Maersk
11:01 Port of València starts work on the new passenger terminal project
10:50 Environmental Lab “SFERA” and Kuban ECOProject report sampling data of Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka
10:17 TecPlata to link Port of Santa Fe to Brazil, Asia
09:59 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 4% to 890,800 TEUs in July 2021
09:57 Normalization of the environmental situation in the area of CPC Marine Terminal is confirmed by unbiased monitoring
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of August 17
09:09 Crude oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have firm trend on Aug 18

2021 August 17

18:36 Tor Leif Mongstad takes over as new managing director of Havyard Leirvik AS in Sogn
18:06 MSC to share eBL insights at the Swiss Supply Chain & Logistics Conference
17:50 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 56% more people in H1’2021
17:36 Successful real-world trial of BOXBAY high bay storage system completed
17:06 MOL and DSME succeed in Demonstration test of "Cryo-Powered Regas" System for FSRU
16:22 PortNews to hold webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
16:20 SAMI signs cooperation agreement with Bahri to support defense logistics localization
16:04 MacGregor to deliver telescopic cranes for Manson Construction’s Frederick Paup
15:14 Adnoc partners with Roll Group for haulage solutions
14:59 RF Navy’s national team held first training session at Depth competition
14:25 DeloPorts’ throughput increased by 13% in 6 months 2021
14:01 Fugro wins another IRM contract with Petrobras in Brazil
13:51 DeepWater Buoyancy and Tekmar Group sign MOU
13:11 Mindaugas Kvekšas appointed as Chief Financial Officer of KN
12:23 Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Maritime Forum slated for 12-13 October 2021
12:02 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum slated for 13 September 2021
11:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:09 Danaos Corporation announces new charters for 10 vessels
10:09 Greenstat signs agreement with TECO 2030 to cooperate on developing a hydrogen value chain
09:47 New connection from Latvia to DCT Gdansk