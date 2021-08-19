2021 August 19 13:27

RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition

The crew of the Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen, performing tasks as part of the permanent group of the Navy in the Mediterranean, made the transition to Istanbul to participate in the exhibition of arms and military equipment IDEF 2021, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exhibition is attended by a number of Russian companies representing aviation and specialized automotive and tracked vehicles, air defence systems, artillery systems and samples of modern small arms.

IDEF exhibition is one of the ten largest world exhibitions of the defence industry and is one of the most significant displays of weapons in Europe.

The work of the exhibition will end on August 20, according to its organizers, products of 1,236 defence companies from 53 states are presented at it, more than 150 delegations from 79 countries of the world take part in IDEF 2021.

After the end of the exhibition, the crew of the Admiral Essen will continue to carry out missions in the Mediterranean.