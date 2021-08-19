-
2021 August 19 10:04
Three Sakhalin ports to be closed for foreign ships
The relevant order is signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered to close three ports in the Sakhalin Region for foreign ships. Order No2245-r dated 17 August 2021 has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.
“Close seaports Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky (Sakhalin Region), Moskalvo (Sakhalin Region) and Poronaysk (Sakhalin Region) for servicing and welcoming of foreign ships”, says the document.
Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalinsky is located on the shore of the Sea of Japan and consists of an off-harbor area and a harbor intended for berthing of vessels involved in servicing and supplying ships operating in the water area of the seaport and at the approaches to it as well as the seaport infrastructure facilities. Navigation season lasts from April to December.
Moskalvo is on the north-west shore of the Sakhalin island in the Baikal bay, the Sea of Okhotsk. Its services include handling of ships, acceptance, handling and storing of cargo. Navigation season lasts from June to November.
Poronaysk is located in the central part of the Sakhalin island in the Terpeniya bay, the Sea of Okhotsk, at the mouth of the Poronay river. The port mostly handles round timber, part of which is exported. Poronaysk is the only terminal on the eastern shore of the Sakhalin island with the state border check point. Located in the mouth of the Poronay river the port can handle cargoes round the year.
