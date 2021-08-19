2021 August 19 12:16

Wallem appoints new Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina

As part of efforts to expand its global reach and enhance its regional service offering, Wallem Group has appointed Leonard Tui as Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina.



Tui joins Wallem from Höegh Autoliners, bringing with him 17 years’ experience in maritime operations and logistics management. In his previous role as Head of Operations at Höegh’s Tokyo office, Tui oversaw the East Asian, Southeast Asian and Oceanian markets, serving 15 countries, 141 third-party logistics suppliers, 32 agencies and 43 regular ports.



Having previously worked at United Airlines, Tui also possesses experience in logistics operations for the aviation industry. Since 2015, he has been a member of the board of directors at the International Propeller Club of Japan.



“Leonard brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role and has an exceptional track record in growing business and driving operational excellence,” says Dickson Chin, Managing Director, Ship Agency, Wallem Group. “Our primary aim at Wallem is to provide our customers with the outstanding service they have come to expect – and I am sure that Leonard’s expertise and knowledge will help us bring that service to the next level.”



About Wallem

Wallem Group is a leading provider of maritime solutions, offering services supporting the complete lifecycle of a vessel from newbuilding supervision to end-of-life recycling guidance. Wallem’s extensive portfolio includes ship management, agency services, commercial management, asset management, crewing and training. As one of the largest and most experienced maritime solution providers globally, Wallem offers world-class support to shipowners by bringing its customer-centric and transparent approach to all aspects of fleet operation. Wallem operates globally with a shore-based team of 700 people and 7,000 highly qualified seafarers, serving nearly all vessel segments.