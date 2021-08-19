2021 August 19 09:40

Crude oil prices decreased by over 1%

Oil prices fell by 1.26%-1.62%

As of August 19, 08:08 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.26% lower at $67.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.47% to $64.25 a barrel, for September delivery – by 1.62% to $64.4 per barrel.



The decrease of oil prices should be attributed to the publication of the Federal Reserve System meeting’s transcript.