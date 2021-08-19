  The version for the print
  • 2021 August 19 09:40

    Crude oil prices decreased by over 1%

    Oil prices fell by 1.26%-1.62%

    As of August 19, 08:08 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 1.26%  lower at $67.37 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.47% to $64.25 a barrel, for September delivery – by 1.62% to $64.4 per barrel.

    The decrease of oil prices should be attributed to the publication of the Federal Reserve System meeting’s transcript.

2021 August 19

14:39 Competition announced to select names for two research vessels to be built at Zvezda SSK
14:16 Maersk secures green e-methanol for the world’s first container vessel operating on carbon neutral fuel
13:54 DEME installs first offshore substation in France at Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm
13:27 RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet frigate Admiral Essen makes transition to Istanbul to participate in military exhibition
12:38 Gazprom Neft delivers net profit of more than ₽217 billion in H1 2021, up 26 times YoY
12:16 Wallem appoints new Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina
11:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2021
11:10 Deutsche Post DHL Group to acquire ocean freight forwarding expert J.F. Hillebrand Group
10:39 The second of UECC's eco-friendly LNG battery hybrid PCTC launched at Jiangnan Shipyard
10:27 Global Ports’ net profit for H1’21 more than doubled to USD 53.9 million
10:04 Three Sakhalin ports to be closed for foreign ships
09:21 NQBP announces MOU for a feasibility study on green hydrogen
09:09 MABUX: Global bunker prices may decrease slightly on Aug 19
09:05 Baltic Dry Index as of August 18

2021 August 18

18:06 Eaglestar salutes its first female ship captain
17:26 SFL enters into long term charters for two additional LNG-fuelled car carriers
17:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from the Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and the Mediterranean
16:47 Public offering of Tallink Grupp shares commences today
16:29 WinGD makes hybrid energy system integration debut with NYK
16:24 Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2021 rose by 16% YoY
16:05 CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med to Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar
15:21 MPA to hold 8th International Safety@Sea Week between 30 August and 1 September 2021
15:13 First Omani captain takes command of LNG carrier
14:58 Delays in cargo shipments loom as China ports reel due to COVID-19
14:38 NCSP Group's cargo turnover in H1’21 totals 58.4 million tons, down 6.9% YoY
13:53 Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea
13:22 Change in piracy threats in Indian Ocean prompts re-think of High Risk Area
12:32 A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Mohit Bhatia as Head, Maersk Global Service Centres
12:25 Vladimir Korchanov appointed as Acting Head of Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:02 Port of Southampton easing back to full cruise operations with consecutive five-ship weekends
11:20 APM Terminals celebrates its 20th anniversary as an independent business within A.P. Moller - Maersk
11:01 Port of València starts work on the new passenger terminal project
10:50 Environmental Lab “SFERA” and Kuban ECOProject report sampling data of Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka
10:17 TecPlata to link Port of Santa Fe to Brazil, Asia
09:59 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 4% to 890,800 TEUs in July 2021
09:57 Normalization of the environmental situation in the area of CPC Marine Terminal is confirmed by unbiased monitoring
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of August 17
09:09 Crude oil prices rise amid reduction of US reserves
08:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not have firm trend on Aug 18

2021 August 17

18:36 Tor Leif Mongstad takes over as new managing director of Havyard Leirvik AS in Sogn
18:06 MSC to share eBL insights at the Swiss Supply Chain & Logistics Conference
17:50 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 56% more people in H1’2021
17:36 Successful real-world trial of BOXBAY high bay storage system completed
17:06 MOL and DSME succeed in Demonstration test of "Cryo-Powered Regas" System for FSRU
16:22 PortNews to hold webinar on impressed-current protection against corrosion and corrosion monitoring of sea and harbor facilities
16:20 SAMI signs cooperation agreement with Bahri to support defense logistics localization
16:04 MacGregor to deliver telescopic cranes for Manson Construction’s Frederick Paup
15:14 Adnoc partners with Roll Group for haulage solutions
14:59 RF Navy’s national team held first training session at Depth competition
14:25 DeloPorts’ throughput increased by 13% in 6 months 2021
14:01 Fugro wins another IRM contract with Petrobras in Brazil
13:51 DeepWater Buoyancy and Tekmar Group sign MOU
13:11 Mindaugas Kvekšas appointed as Chief Financial Officer of KN
12:23 Capital Link’s 13th Annual International Maritime Forum slated for 12-13 October 2021
12:02 13th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum slated for 13 September 2021
11:38 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 7M’2021 fell by 12% Y-o-Y
11:09 Danaos Corporation announces new charters for 10 vessels
10:09 Greenstat signs agreement with TECO 2030 to cooperate on developing a hydrogen value chain
09:47 New connection from Latvia to DCT Gdansk