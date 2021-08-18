2021 August 18 18:06

Eaglestar salutes its first female ship captain

Eaglestar Marine Holdings has announced the appointment of Captain Eezmaira Sazzea binti Shaharuzzaman as the company’s first Malaysian female ship Master.

Captain Eezmaira Sazzea was among the first group of Malaysian women selected to pursue professional maritime training in Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM, also known as the Malaysian Maritime Academy) when the academy first opened its door to female cadets’ intake back in 2006. She graduated from ALAM in 2011 with a Diploma in Nautical Studies and has been sailing as an Eaglestar officer for the past 10 years.

Her maiden voyage as a Captain began on 13 August 2021 as she took over the command of Seri Bijaksana, a 153,000 cbm LNG carrier. As Master, she’s in charge of the overall navigation, operations and safety of her crew, vessel and cargo.

About Eaglestar

Eaglestar Marine Holdings (L) Pte. Ltd. (Eaglestar) is an award-winning global provider of integrated marine services, and it is part of the MISC group of companies. Eaglestar delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions ranging from fleet management and operations to crew management and manning services, dry-docking management as well as project management services for newbuild construction and conversion projects.

About MISC Berhad

MISC Berhad (MISC), was incorporated in 1968 and is a world leading provider of international energy related maritime solutions and services. The principal businesses of the Group comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, engineering and construction works, integrated marine services, port and terminal services as well as maritime education and training.

As at 30 June 2021, MISC Group’s fleet consists of more than 95 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Petroleum and Product vessels, 12 Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as 2 LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU). The fleet has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 14 million tonnes.