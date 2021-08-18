2021 August 18 16:24

Throughput of Azov port in 7M’2021 rose by 16% YoY

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-July 2021, seaport of Azov handled 5.147 million tonnes of cargo, up 16%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport also grew by 16%, year-on-year, to 4.331 million tonnes.

In the reporting period, exports rose by 26% to 2.045 million tonnes, imports – by 3% to 285,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 9% to 2 million tonnes, transit - by 15% to 816,000 tonnes, ,



In the reported period, handling of grain rose by 10% to 3.371 million tonnes, oil products – by 11% to 794,000 tonnes, coal – by 94% to 639,000 tonnes.



In January-July 2021, the port of Azov registered 1,680 arrivals and 1,694 departures versus 1,517 arrivals and 1,519 departures in January-July 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.



