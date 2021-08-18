2021 August 18 16:05

CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med to Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective September 10th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:



Origin range: From Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med

Destination range: To Mauritius, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar

Cargo: Dry, Reefer, flat rack, SOC

Payment: With the freight