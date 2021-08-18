  The version for the print
    CMA CGM announces PSS from Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med to Comoros, Mauritius, Seychelles and Madagascar

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
    Effective September 10th, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

     Origin range: From Europe, Scandinavia, Black Sea and West Med
     Destination range: To Mauritius, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar
     Cargo: Dry, Reefer, flat rack, SOC
     Payment: With the freight

