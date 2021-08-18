2021 August 18 15:21

MPA to hold 8th International Safety@Sea Week between 30 August and 1 September 2021

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is organising the 8th run of the International Safety@Sea Week from 30 August to 1 September 2021. This is an annual platform for MPA to engage members of the international maritime community and top practitioners to raise awareness and exchange views on maritime safety.



This year, the International Safety@Sea Week 2021 is organised together with the biennial International Chemical and Oil Pollution Conference and Exhibition (ICOPCE). Through ICOPCE, MPA aims to further raise Singapore’s profile as centre for expertise and knowledge in the prevention and response to oil and chemical spills, and as a world-class port and leading international maritime centre.



The theme for this year’s ICOPCE is “Embracing a New Era in Marine Environment Protection”.

