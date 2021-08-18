  The version for the print
    NCSP Group's cargo turnover in H1’21 totals 58.4 million tons, down 6.9% YoY

    NCSP Group says its cargo turnover in January-June totals 58.4 million tons (–6.9%).

    Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (–9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by –4.4 million tons (–13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021.

    Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:

    - Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.

    - The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers.

    - Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on world markets.

    - Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC.

    NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

    January–June

    Change

    2021

    2020

    thsd t

    %

    Cargo turnover, total

    58,430.085

    62,729.297

    –4,299.211

    –6.85%

    Liquid cargo, total

    46,186.272

    50,890.008

    –4,703.736

    –9.24%

    Crude oil

    27,246.772

    31,628.433

    –4,381.661

    –13.85%

    Oil products

    18,402.378

    18,643.196

    –240.817

    –1.29%

    UAN

    322.225

    345.814

    –23.588

    –6.82%

    Oils

    214.897

    272.565

    –57.669

    –21.16%

    Bulk cargo, total

    3,624.242

    3,582.333

    41.909

    1.17%

    Iron ore raw materials

    1,910.899

    2,506.397

    –595.498

    –23.76%

    Other ore cargo

    21.048

    38.898

    –17.850

    –45.89%

    Chemical cargo

    625.557

    425.220

    200.337

    47.11%

    Coal

    665.328

    607.228

    58.100

    9.57%

    Sugar

    401.409

    4.590

    396.819

    8645.01%

    General cargo, total

    5,982.212

    5,823.844

    158.368

    2.72%

    Ferrous metals and cast iron

    5,293.860

    5,144.798

    149.061

    2.90%

    Timber

    52.697

    62.997

    –10.300

    –16.35%

    Timber (thsd cubic m)

    93.476

    114.540

    –21.065

    –18.39%

    Nonferrous metals

    476.601

    513.795

    –37.194

    –7.24%

    Perishable cargo

    159.054

    102.254

    56.800

    55.55%

    Containers

    2,482.481

    2,243.363

    239.118

    10.66%

    Containers

    2,482.481

    2,243.363

    239.118

    10.66%

    Containers (thsd TEU)

    273.790

    240.378

    33.412

    13.90%

    Other

    154.878

    189.748

    –34.870

    –18.38%

    NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

    NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

