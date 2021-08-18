-
2021 August 18 14:38
NCSP Group's cargo turnover in H1’21 totals 58.4 million tons, down 6.9% YoY
NCSP Group says its cargo turnover in January-June totals 58.4 million tons (–6.9%).
Liquid cargo transshipment decreased by 4.7 million tons (–9.2%) to 46.2 million tons. Crude oil showed the largest decline in the liquid cargo segment by –4.4 million tons (–13.9%) to 27.2 million tons. In June 2021, the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports increased to 2.5 million tons compared with 1.8 million tons in May 2021.
Dry cargo transshipment increased by 3.4% to 12.2 million tons. The main growth drivers were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers:
- Raw sugar cargo turnover increased 87 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.4 million tons due to higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing.
- The volume of chemical cargo transshipment raised by 47.1% to 0.6 million tons due to increased export of non-hazardous fertilizers.
- Growth in the ferrous metals and cast iron transshipment volume by 2.9% to 5.3 million tons amid record prices on world markets.
- Container turnover increased by 10.7% to 2.5 million tons, mainly due to an increase in transshipment through the terminal of BSC LLC.
NCSP Group cargo turnover for 6M 2021/2020 (thsd t)
January–June
Change
2021
2020
thsd t
%
Cargo turnover, total
58,430.085
62,729.297
–4,299.211
–6.85%
Liquid cargo, total
46,186.272
50,890.008
–4,703.736
–9.24%
Crude oil
27,246.772
31,628.433
–4,381.661
–13.85%
Oil products
18,402.378
18,643.196
–240.817
–1.29%
UAN
322.225
345.814
–23.588
–6.82%
Oils
214.897
272.565
–57.669
–21.16%
Bulk cargo, total
3,624.242
3,582.333
41.909
1.17%
Iron ore raw materials
1,910.899
2,506.397
–595.498
–23.76%
Other ore cargo
21.048
38.898
–17.850
–45.89%
Chemical cargo
625.557
425.220
200.337
47.11%
Coal
665.328
607.228
58.100
9.57%
Sugar
401.409
4.590
396.819
8645.01%
General cargo, total
5,982.212
5,823.844
158.368
2.72%
Ferrous metals and cast iron
5,293.860
5,144.798
149.061
2.90%
Timber
52.697
62.997
–10.300
–16.35%
Timber (thsd cubic m)
93.476
114.540
–21.065
–18.39%
Nonferrous metals
476.601
513.795
–37.194
–7.24%
Perishable cargo
159.054
102.254
56.800
55.55%
Containers
2,482.481
2,243.363
239.118
10.66%
Containers
2,482.481
2,243.363
239.118
10.66%
Containers (thsd TEU)
273.790
240.378
33.412
13.90%
Other
154.878
189.748
–34.870
–18.38%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.
Другие новости по темам: NCSP