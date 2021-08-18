2021 August 18 13:53

Large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov enters Mediterranean Sea

The large anti-submarine ship of the Northern Fleet Vice-Admiral Kulakov, performing the tasks of a long-range voyage, entered the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. It passed the Strait of Gibraltar tonight. The ship is heading east.

In the near future, the North Sea sailors will make a stop at the anchorage point in the Alboran Sea to replenish supplies.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the ship will operate as part of the grouping of ships of the Russian Navy.

From the main base of the Northern Fleet in Severomorsk city, Vice-Admiral Kulakov left on 28 June. Its crew took part in the Main Naval Parade, and after its completion, it worked out individual episodes of practical actions in the Atlantic Ocean during a command and staff training in commanding the forces and troops of the Northern Fleet.